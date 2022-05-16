Monday, May 16, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  14
Pervaiz hints at rapprochement between Imran, establishment

Advises former prime minister of choosing his targets carefully

Posted: May 16, 2022
Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the efforts are being made to improve relations between the ousted prime minister Imran Khan and the establishment

He was speaking to Voice of America Urdu on Monday, saying that he is willing to play his part to improve the relationship and suggests the PTI chief “target” his opponents (PPP, PML-N and JUI-F) instead of “hitting” the establishment.

The Punjab-based senior politician

said the “establishment was neutral and they did nothing”, adding that “it was a

proof of their [establishment’s] neutrality” that an elected government was

ousted through the vote of confidence.

“There are no differences between the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q). We all are following Shujaat’s manifesto,” he said while rejecting the notion of rifts in the party. “Tariq Basheer Cheema is PML-Q’s general secretary and he is with us.”

“It doesn’t matter if he got the

ministry, how long this government will last, he will come back home once the

tenure is over,” he added.

Talking about Imran Khan’s “foreign conspiracy” claim against his government, Elahi responded that it would be “unreasonable” to say something on the topic as it could “backfire”.

More to follow...

