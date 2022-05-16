Pervaiz hints at rapprochement between Imran, establishment

Advises former prime minister of choosing his targets carefully
Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the efforts are being made to improve relations between the ousted prime minister Imran Khan and the establishment
He was speaking to Voice of America Urdu on Monday, saying that he is willing to play his part to improve the relationship and suggests the PTI chief “target” his opponents (PPP, PML-N and JUI-F) instead of “hitting” the establishment.
The Punjab-based senior politiciansaid the “establishment was neutral and they did nothing”, adding that “it was aproof of their [establishment’s] neutrality” that an elected government wasousted through the vote of confidence.
“There are no differences between the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q). We all are following Shujaat’s manifesto,” he said while rejecting the notion of rifts in the party. “Tariq Basheer Cheema is PML-Q’s general secretary and he is with us.”
“It doesn’t matter if he got theministry, how long this government will last, he will come back home once thetenure is over,” he added.
Talking about Imran Khan’s “foreign conspiracy” claim against his government, Elahi responded that it would be “unreasonable” to say something on the topic as it could “backfire”.
