Leaked paper, admit card issues; mismanagement mars Class X exams

The Sindh government prohibited gatherings around examination centres all over the province in a bid to curb cheating and prevent papers from leaking out.

However, these steps failed to prevent the usual as Class X Computer paper got leaked just moments after the students sat to take the exam.

The examination for ninth and tenth standard began Tuesday all over Sindh.

There were also reports of mismanagement from Karachi Board Office, the body responsible for conducting examinations in Karachi. Students complained they didn’t receive admit cards required to sit in the exam.

The students and their parents waited in long queues outside the board office Tuesday morning but they were not issued admit cards.

SAMAA TV reported approximately 300 students didn’t receive their admit cards.