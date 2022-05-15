Sunday, May 15, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  13
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan’s envoy to Italy dismissed for ‘sexually harassing’ female colleague

He was also accused of insulting, disrespecting her

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A federal ombudsperson has recommended dismissal of Pakistan’s former ambassador to Italy Nadeem Riyaz after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a female colleague.

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplaces Kashmala Tariq Khan announced the verdict on the complaint of the Saira Imdad, who was posted as trade office in Pakistan’s embassy when Riyaz was the ambassador.

In its verdict, the ombudsperson ordered the dismissal of Riyaz from the service and imposed a Rs5million fine, which would be paid to the complainant as compensation and the cost of litigation.

The ombudsperson has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement the decision “in letter and spirit” within seven days and submit the report.

In a tweet, the complainant Imdad expressed her gratitude to Khan and her lawyer Muhammed Ahmed Pansota.

“Won my sexual harassment claim against Mr. Nadeem Riaz, Ex-Ambassador to Italy. It was a long fight for justice,” she tweeted.

Replying to her, the ombudsperson said, “My vision is to redress grievances pertaining to harassment at the workplace so every person can work with dignity and in a safe environment. Ladies, stand up for yourself and report harassment. We need to make the future for [ou]r girls bright & safe.”

The case

Imdad accused Riyaz of treating her in a “disrespectful, hostile and humiliating manner”.

According to the written verdict, Riyaz asked Imdad to travel with her to places unrelated to her job and find a residence near his house.

He also asked Imdad to race her car with his cycle, according to the document.

Riyaz insulted Imdad without any reason and sexually harassed her. It made the work environment so hostile for her that she returned to Pakistan before the end of her three-year term.

Riyaz is retired from foreign service in 2020 and was since posted as president of Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) on contract by the Foreign Ministry. IRS is the official think tank of the foreign office.

FaceBook WhatsApp
harassment
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Harassment case: Pakistan envoy to Italy dismissed from service after found guilty
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PTI changes Sialkot rally venue after clashes, protest from Christians
PTI changes Sialkot rally venue after clashes, protest from Christians
Jacobabad among the hottest places on earth right now
Jacobabad among the hottest places on earth right now
Imran Khan says another conspiracy being hatched against him
Imran Khan says another conspiracy being hatched against him
Pertol price hike, Imran Khan's 'conspiracy' claim, Aamir Liaquat's surprise
Pertol price hike, Imran Khan’s ‘conspiracy’ claim, Aamir Liaquat’s surprise
Rains predicted for parts of country amid persisting heatwave
Rains predicted for parts of country amid persisting heatwave
Fawad says Saudi Arabia, US refused to support PML-N govt
Fawad says Saudi Arabia, US refused to support PML-N govt
Kocha-e-Risaldar attack mastermind among two terrorists killed in joint operation
Kocha-e-Risaldar attack mastermind among two terrorists killed in joint operation
Shehbaz, Hamza evade indictment in money laundering case, again
Shehbaz, Hamza evade indictment in money laundering case, again
FIR registered after 15-year-old girl disappears from Saddar blast site
FIR registered after 15-year-old girl disappears from Saddar blast site
Two Sikh men killed in Peshawar
Two Sikh men killed in Peshawar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.