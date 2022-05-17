Pakistanis arrested over Masjid-e-Nabawi incident in Saudi still inaccessible

Weeks after several Pakistanis were arrested by Saudi authorities for sloganeering against visiting Pakistan prime minister and members of the federal cabinet in Masjid-i-Nabawi in Madina, the government has yet to gain counsellor access to them.

This was disclosed on Monday during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights at the Parliament House. Senator Walid Iqbal chaired the committee while it was attended by Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Seemee Ezdi, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Keshoo Bai, Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, chairperson of NCHR, and other senior officers of Ministry of Human Rights, Punjab Police, Sindh Police and K-Electric as well.

During the meeting, the committee considered the issue of registering FIRs against people involved in sloganeering against the Pakistani officials who were on pilgrimage in Masjid-i-Nabawi.

Human Rights Minister Pirzada told the committee that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already issued its judgment on the issue and that the matter does not need any further deliberations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented the list of people who have been arrested in Saudi Arabia for sloganeering. The ministry told the committee that they are still awaiting counsellor access to these detainees.

After deliberations, the committee seconded the decision by the IHC and condemned the registration of fake FIRs in such sensitive matters which could expose and endanger the lives of innocents.

Following the consent of committee members, Senator Iqbal disposed of the issue.

The committee also took up the issue of Pakistanis currently languishing in US custody in Guantanamo Bay. Members directed Foreign Office and the Interior Ministry to complete all procedural formalities as soon as possible to ensure the return of detainees who have been cleared by the US administration.

Discussing the murder of Nazim Jokhio, Senator Saifullah Abro objected to the lack of application of the Anti-Terrorism Act in this case. He requested the committee to hear from Jokhio’s widow.

Sindh Police DIG told the committee that the matter has been referred to an anti-terror court (ATC), however, a decision as to the jurisdiction of the ATC is pending.

At this, the committee decided to seek a briefing from the Sindh Home Department and the Federal Interior Ministry on the parameters of applying ATA clauses in heinous crimes and also directed the Ministry of Human rights to arrange the virtual presence of Jokhio’s widow in the next meeting.

While discussing the murder of a child, Naveed Soomro, Sindh Police DIG told the committee that the accused, Barkat, has been sentenced to life in prison by the court. The committee then disposed of the matter.

Moreover, the committee also considered “The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill” which had been introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in the Senate on January 31,,2022.

The mover told the committee that the purpose of this bill is to provide a mechanism for the protection of journalists and address their grievances. He added that the establishment of a commission for the protection of journalists in case of any breach of rights will be a major milestone.

The committee decided to hold extensive consultations with all stakeholders including the respective journalistic unions such as the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), the National Press Club (NPC) and others and deferred further deliberations on the bill until the next meeting.

Reviewing the issue of treatment of a child by K-electric, the committee was told that the prosthetic manufacturing company was being verified so that quality prosthetics can be provided to the child.

The committee expressed concerns over the treatment of the child. At this, the committee was told that the power utility will bear expenses for the child’s treatment. Senator Iqbal directed the utility to resolve the matter by June 15. The child, Omer and representatives of the Disable Welfare Association were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, at the outset of the meeting, the committee observed a minute’s silence over the murder of two Sikh community members in Peshawar on Sunday. Senator Iqbal stressed that such incidents will not be tolerated and the culprits must be taken to the task.