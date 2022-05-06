Pakistani rupee falls in the interbank market

The Pakistani rupee has depreciated by Rs1.06 against the US dollar on the first trading day after Eid holidays in the interbank market.

SAMAA TV’s Rizwan Alam reported that the rupee was on the losing streak since the market opened on Friday morning after Eid holidays and the US dollar rose to Rs186.75.

Meanwhile, a bearish trend prevailed the Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) with KSE100 index losing 165 points by the afternoon.

The local currency continues to slide amid depleting foreign reserves in the country.

Under the PML-N led new government that took power on April 11, a finance team held talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Saudi Arabia and the UAE in separate meetings for relief packages, but any agreement was yet to materialized.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday urged Saudi Arabia to not withdraw $3 billions that it had deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan to boost Pakistan’s forex reserves.

More to follow