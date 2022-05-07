Pakistan rejects WHO’s ‘baseless’ report on Covid death estimates

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday rejected the World Health Organization report raising questions on Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll estimated to be eight times high as the actual reported figures.

He said the government knew about the WHO report claiming 260,000 people died of Covid in Pakistan but as per the official figures the death toll stands between 30,000 to 31,000.

Going by WHO estimates, almost three times as many people have died around the world as a result of COVID-19 as the official data show.

“Coronavirus pandemic killed around 15 million people worldwide in 2020 and 2021 — nearly triple the number of deaths officially attributed to the disease,” the report stated. “In Pakistan, the figure was eight times as high.”

Pakistan, on the other hand, has reported only 30,369 COVID-19 deaths with more than 1.5 million infections.

“We [authorities] have been gathering data manually on Covid deaths, it could have a difference of a few hundred but it can’t be in hundreds of thousands,” the health minister said.

“This is completely baseless,” he added.

The health minister said the government has explained the calculation process with its denying note to WHO and it would continue to engage with the world health body.

Patel further said the methodology of data collection is questionable, adding that authorities in Pakistan collected the figures from hospitals, union councils, and graveyards. He suspected “some error” in the data collection software used by WHO which has been “showing figures in average”.

Responding to WHO report, the health ministry said a reporting mechanism is set in place whereby every COVID-19 related death is reported on a district level, which is then collated at a provincial level by the respective healthcare systems, and finally, a cumulative number is shared on a national level which is reported via official channels.

“The mortality audit carried out by the NCOC critically looked at the graveyard data of big cities,” the ministry stated.

The death count in Pakistan is verifiable and accepted globally. Multiple checks and balances on the reporting systems are in place and the extra deaths reported in graveyards coincide with the COVID-19 waves that hit Pakistan, it concluded.

‘WHO data is not reliable’

Meanwhile, former special assistant to the then prime minister on health Dr Faisal Sultan said the WHO data on coronavirus deaths in Pakistan is “not reliable”.

He defended the government’s death reports, saying that studies of the number of graveyard burials in major cities did not reveal large numbers of uncounted victims of the pandemic.

Dr Sultan termed the figures “extremely sensitive” as it would reflect on the handling of the crisis by authorities around the world.

“Our corona death record was accurate but it is not possible to have a 100% correct death toll, it could be 10-30% less but to say it was eight times less is unbelievable,” he said.

“The WHO report was based on hypothetical data which was not authentic,” the former SAPM said.

