Met downplays Karachi heatwave as intl expert rings alarm bells

Scottish meteorologist Scott Duncan has forecast extremely hot weather in Pakistan during May and the temperature is expected to break 50 degrees Celsius mark in various cities. However, Pak Met has ruled out a heatwave in Karachi.

This year March and April were the hottest months in the last 61 years.

Scott Duncan, in a series of tweets, explained harsh heat will build in Southern Asia again in the days ahead. Therefore, Pakistan will break 50 degrees Celsius in different parts of the country.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, DG Pakistan Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz said that there was not danger of a heatwave in Karachi though, he said, the temperature in the city could rise as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

His comments followed Duncan’s forecast for South Asia. ” Harsh heat will build in Southern Asia (again) in the coming days,” the Scottish meteorologist said.

Harsh heat will build in Southern Asia (again) in the coming days.



Pakistan will break 50°C (122°F) in places. This follows a very hot March and hottest April on record.



The heat really is relentless. Very hot also for large parts of India. pic.twitter.com/LJxFCFEqGL — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) May 8, 2022

March and April 2022 were the hottest month recorded since 1961 with rainfall being 62% less than normal.

Duncan said that extreme and prolonged heat in Pakistan has triggered a Glacial Lake outburst flood with catastrophic consequences. So, there could be more to come.

The glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) event earlier this month in Hunza destroyed a Karakoram Highway bridge and around 20 houses, and damaged two power hoses.

Duncan says the heat is really relentless and very hot for large parts of India.

South Asia is no stranger to some of the most ferocious heat on the planet but the intensity and longevity of the heat since March is staggering.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has, meanwhile, issued an alert for a new and more intense heatwave for several cities in upper and central Sindh from May 11 to May 16.

The high pressure is likely to hold the upper atmosphere. Due to this high-pressure, day temperatures are likely to surge gradually in most parts of the country.

The Met Office said day temperatures are likely to stay 7 to 9 degrees Celsius above the normal temperatures in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Possible Impacts

Very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards.

High temperature may cause increased energy demand.

High temperatures may increase the base flow in the rivers during the next week.

Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly.

The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

Here are some ways to stay cool during the heatwave: