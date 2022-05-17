Tuesday, May 17, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  15
Pakistan seeks to boost commercial, business bonds with Saudi Arabia

President Arif Alvi meets with Saudi envoy

Posted: May 17, 2022
Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

President Arif Alvi speaks with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy at Aiwan-i-Sadr. PHOTO: Aiwan-i-Sadr

Pakistan wants to further develop a strategic and broad-based partnership while enhancing trade and commercial ties with its longstanding ally.

This was urged by President Arif Alvi on Tuesday in a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy after the latter called on the former at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a statement released from the Presidency said.

During their meeting, both sides expressed the desire to further strengthen long-standing fraternal ties which are based on common religion, shared values and culture.

Talking to the envoy, President Alvi said that Pakistan accords utmost importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia, a country which has always supported Pakistan in difficult times. He added that both countries enjoyed significant convergence on several regional and global issues.

However, President Alvi urged the need to further develop a strategic and broad-based partnership with Saudi Arabia in different areas for the mutual interest of the two brotherly countries.

It was emphasised to further enhance commercial bonds and to encourage businessmen and the chambers of commerce in both countries to interact regularly to further boost bilateral trade relations.

President Alvi also highlighted that the 2 million Pakistanis living and working in Saudi Arabia played a significant role in the progress and development of both brotherly countries. Recently, the State Bank showed that Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia had sent home some $707.2 million in April alone while contributing some $6.517.2 billion to the national exchequer so far this year.

Pakistanis remit $3.1b in in April

The President also asked the ambassador to convey his regards to Saudi Arabia’s king and shared that the people of Pakistan pray for his good health and long life.

