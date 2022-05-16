Pakistan reassures China of bringing Confucius centre attackers to book

Pakistan on Monday assured its neighbour and iron friend China that those responsible for the April 26 suicide attack that left three Chinese teachers dead, will be brought to book apart from enhancing the security of all Chinese nationals working in the country.

Moreover, Beijing has been assured that all bilateral projects, particularly those under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be fast-tracked.

These assurances were given by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who spoke with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang via telephone on Monday.

According to an official statement released by the government on Monday, Shehbaz and Li held a comprehensive telephonic conversation.

Shehbaz offered his condolences to the government and the people of China over the April 26 attack which took place in Karachi University and resulted in the deaths of three Chinese scholars. A Pakistani driver had also been killed in the attack while two security personnel were injured.

Shehbaz went on to express his sympathies with the families of the attack’s victims. Strongly condemning the attack, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to hold a thorough investigation, apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice in accordance with local laws.

The prime minister further assured Primer Li that the government was determined to take all necessary measures for the enhanced security, safety and protection of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on economic projects and institutions.

CPEC projects

While discussing other bilateral matters in detail, Shehbaz and Li agreed that the two countries would not allow anyone to harm their “time-tested all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Affirming his government’s firm resolve to fast-track both the ongoing as well as new projects under CPEC, Shehbaz stated that the projects had contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of Pakistan and committed to realizing their high-quality development.

The prime minister also underscored the need for both sides to work together and enhance cooperation between the relevant agencies of the two countries to fully operationalize the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) early.

He also expressed commitment to working with renewed zeal and enthusiasm, in concert with China, especially on projects of strategic significance for both the countries, such as the ML-1 project.

Recalling the Pakistan-China sister-city partnerships, the Shehbaz expressed his desire to learn from the experience of those Chinese officials who have remained instrumental in setting up SEZs in their provinces.

While emphasizing people-to-people contacts, the prime minister raised the issue of Pakistani students who wished to resume their studies in China.

For his part, Premier Li assured Shehbaz of China’s readiness to enhance economic cooperation, expand trade and encourage greater investments from China to Pakistan.

The statement added that both Shehbaz and Li shared the view that the Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnership must continue to serve the vital interests of the peoples of the two countries, as well as the broader interests of peace and stability amidst the evolving regional and global milieu.

The two leaders agreed to enhance the momentum of exchanges to take bilateral cooperation to even higher levels.

With talks between the two leaders marked by traditional warmth and cordiality, Shehbaz thanked China for its firm support of Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national development and reaffirmed his government’s unwavering support to China on all issues of its core interest.