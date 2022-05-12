Pakistan not resuming trade with India, ministry clarifies

The Ministry of Commerce has clarified that the country is not resuming trade with its neighbour India.

The clarification came in light of the rumors on social media that the new government is resuming trade after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment of a senior bureaucrat Qamar Zaman as trade and investment minister in Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

A statement released by the Press Information Department (PID) said Ministry of Commerce manages 57 trade missions in 46 countries which includes the post of Minister (Trade and Investment) in New Delhi.

The post existed for more than two decades and the appointment has no connection with the resumption of trade with India.

The statement clarified the process for the appointment was initiated in December, 2021 and the final appointment was made by the previous government for selection of 15 trade and investment officers.

“The appointment of Minister (Trade and Investment) New Delhi, therefore, may not be seen in the context of any relaxation of trade restrictions with India.”

On August 19, 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations with India and suspended bilateral trade.

Before this move, Irfan Tarar served at this position, but after the end of his term, the government did not made a new appointment.

Since 2019, Pakistan only allowed the import of pharmaceutical products from India during the Covid-19 pandemic.