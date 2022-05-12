Thursday, May 12, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  10
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan not resuming trade with India, ministry clarifies

The clarification came after social media rumors

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The Ministry of Commerce has clarified that the country is not resuming trade with its neighbour India.

The clarification came in light of the rumors on social media that the new government is resuming trade after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment of a senior bureaucrat Qamar Zaman as trade and investment minister in Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

A statement released by the Press Information Department (PID) said Ministry of Commerce manages 57 trade missions in 46 countries which includes the post of Minister (Trade and Investment) in New Delhi.

The post existed for more than two decades and the appointment has no connection with the resumption of trade with India.

The statement clarified the process for the appointment was initiated in December, 2021 and the final appointment was made by the previous government for selection of 15 trade and investment officers.

“The appointment of Minister (Trade and Investment) New Delhi, therefore, may not be seen in the context of any relaxation of trade restrictions with India.”

On August 19, 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations with India and suspended bilateral trade.

Before this move, Irfan Tarar served at this position, but after the end of his term, the government did not made a new appointment.

Since 2019, Pakistan only allowed the import of pharmaceutical products from India during the Covid-19 pandemic.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Asif Ali Zardari opposes calls for early election
Asif Ali Zardari opposes calls for early election
PM Shehbaz meets with Nawaz Sharif in London
PM Shehbaz meets with Nawaz Sharif in London
'Fresh elections possibility before the appointment of new COAS'
‘Fresh elections possibility before the appointment of new COAS’
Political activists in London face-off as Sharifs meet in countryside
Political activists in London face-off as Sharifs meet in countryside
Khurshid Shah calls for early elections to avert crisis
Khurshid Shah calls for early elections to avert crisis
PM's London dash, heatwave in Karachi Pakistan's mango crisis
PM’s London dash, heatwave in Karachi Pakistan’s mango crisis
New CCTV footage of KU suicide bomber surfaces
New CCTV footage of KU suicide bomber surfaces
Cheema refuses to go home, warns of deepening crisis
Cheema refuses to go home, warns of deepening crisis
ECP dismisses reference against dissident PTI MNAs
ECP dismisses reference against dissident PTI MNAs
First batch of 69 hybrid buses offloaded in Karachi
First batch of 69 hybrid buses offloaded in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.