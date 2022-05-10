Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Pakistan govt websites come under DDoS attacks

No data reported lost or stolen

Posted: May 10, 2022
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Several websites of the Pakistan government have come under distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, but no data was lost or stolen, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

The firewalls were used for thwarting the attacks.

A spokesperson of the NTC said that the cyberattacks were launched against the PTCL networks and that an investigation was under way.

The authorities were trying to pin down the origin of the attacks through IP addresses, according to the spokesperson.

The ministry of information technology has called a meeting on Wednesday and the relevant departments have been asked to provide all the details, officials told SAMAA TV.

