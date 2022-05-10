Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Pakistan condemns anti-Azaan measures in India

FO demands ‘transparent investigation’ of the incidents

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Temples in Karnataka play Hanuman Chalisa at 5am 'to counter Azan' (Photo: AFP/ File)

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned “deeply disturbing” anti-Azaan measures taken in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, the Foreign Office (FO) stated.

In the “strongest possible terms”, the foreign office has condemned the highly deplorable incidents involving the “playing of Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu devotional songs on loudspeakers” as a counter to the Muslims’ call to prayer (Azaan) at various mosques in Karnataka.

“The disturbing incidents occurred only a day after Sri Ram Sena Chief made the despicable call for “drowning” the Azaan through the provocative playing of Hanuman Chalisa and other Hindu religious hymns,” the FO stated.

“It is condemnable that a reprehensible so-called “Azan se Azaadi’ campaign has been launched by Hindu fanatic groups in Karnataka which lays bare the new level of religious radicalism in the BJP-ruled India,” it added.

The foreign office also regretted that loudspeakers are being removed from mosques across various states in India under the pretext of ensuring “communal harmony”.

The “othering” of Muslims in India and exclusionary policies aimed at denying their fundamental right to profess and practice their religion, only expose the deep-seated anti-Muslim prejudices in the Indian state and society.

According to the statement, Pakistan called upon the Indian government to transparently investigate the incidents of widespread violence against minorities, particularly Muslims, and their places of worship and take measures to stop such incidents from recurring in the future.

“The Government of India must ensure the safety, security and well-being of minorities,” the statement read.

Pakistan also called on the international community to take note of the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India, and play its due role in ensuring the religious freedom and safety of the beleaguered Muslim community residing in India.

One Comment

  1. Hafeez Shaikh  May 10, 2022 11:23 pm/ Reply

    Very good but please also criticise the sind lady mna who complained about the azan in assembly ares

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

