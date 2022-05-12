Thursday, May 12, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  10
HOME > News

Pakistan committed to fast-tracking key CPEC projects: FM

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral

Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses virtual meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. State Councilor Wang Yi from Foreign Office in Islamabad on Wednesday. (Photo: APP)

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday underlined that Pakistan was committed to the high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and looked forward to fast-tracking key projects and accelerating industrial relocation to Pakistan, especially in CPEC Special Economic Zones.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the foreign minister underscored his determination to inject fresh momentum into Pakistan and China’s bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and add new avenues to practical cooperation.

The foreign minister held a virtual meeting with the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.  State Councilor Wang Yi extended felicitations to the foreign minister on the assumption of office.

“The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the news agency reported.

Bilawal appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

The foreign minister thanked his counterpart for China’s firm support of Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to China on all issues of its core interest.

FM Bilawal appreciated the transformational impact of CPEC on Pakistan’s infrastructure, energy, industrialization, socio-economic development and improvement in the livelihoods of the people.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the evolving situation in the region and beyond, in particular the dire humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan.

He also briefed on the gross human rights violations and serious situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Condemning the terrorist attack in Karachi University in which three Chinese teachers lost their lives, the foreign minister maintained to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to the safety and security of Chinese projects, nationals and institutions in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi agreed to remain in close contact.

