Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr

Millions of Pakistanis are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 with religious real and zest across the country. Large congregations were held in different cities for Eid prayers.

In the federal capital Islamabad, the largest congregation was held at Faisal Mosque where President Dr Arif Alvi also attended the Eid prayers among thousands of others including JUI-F Senator Talha Mehmood.

Security has been beefed up in Islamabad with multiple additional checkpoints set up on roads, and worshippers were allowed in Faisal Mosque after security checks, SAMAA TV’s Wahab Kamran reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz offered Eid prayers at Jati Umra on the outskirts of Lahore. After the prayers, they went to the graves Sharifs’ parents and that of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan offered Eid prayers at Bani Gala and he was joined by PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, SAMAA TV reported.

Karachi’s largest Eid congregation was held at the Polo Ground after 8am and led by Maulana Taqi Usmani. Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Aamir Khan, Farooq Sattar and others attended the congregation.

In Lahore, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad led the biggest Eid congregation at Badshahi Mosque. Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema and several other politicians prayed behind him.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah offered Eid prayers in Faisalabad and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in Multan.

In Quetta, at least 2,000 additional police personnel have been deployed in the city on Eid. Over 300 Eid congregations were held across the city.

After the Eid prayers, people headed towards graveyards to offer Fatiha on the graves of their loved ones. In the past few years, the city has faced several incidents of terrorism.

More to follow