Wednesday, May 18, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  16
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

No elections until reforms, says Fazl

Terms economic crisis the biggest problem

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online/File

Jamiat Ulamae Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has said that the election was a “consensual opinion” between the coalition government after introducing electoral reforms in some areas.

Talking to BBC Urdu on Tuesday, the JUI-F chief, who was also heading an alliance of 11 political parties against Imran Khan’s government, said the election process will be finalised through mutual consultation, declining to comment on the duration of electoral reforms.

“Only one and a half years are left and the coalition government cannot expand beyond this period,” he said while commenting on speculation over early elections, adding that the country cannot be sent into a democratic crisis “once again”.

“The former prime minister [Imran Khan] has destroyed all the institutions during his four-year tenure,” he said. “The only question that lies ahead of us is whether we [the coalition government] could bring the country back on track and how long will it take.”

The JUI-F chief termed the economic crisis the biggest problem country is facing which needs to be fixed.

‘Military shouldn’t be discussed in rallies’

When asked about the appointment of the new army chief, Fazl said that he is not of the view that matters related to the appointment of the chief of army staff should be discussed in political gatherings, accusing Imran Khan of creating “differences” between establishment.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fazlur rehman
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
One killed, 11 injured in bombing near Karachi's Memon Masjid
One killed, 11 injured in bombing near Karachi’s Memon Masjid
Supreme Court: Vote of defecting MPs not to be counted
Supreme Court: Vote of defecting MPs not to be counted
Questions over Hamza Shahbaz's future as PTI claims victory
Questions over Hamza Shahbaz’s future as PTI claims victory
TikTokers making viral videos set Margalla Hills on fire
TikTokers making viral videos set Margalla Hills on fire
Leaked paper, admit card issues: mismanagement mars Class IX exams
Leaked paper, admit card issues: mismanagement mars Class IX exams
Abdul Hafeez Sheikh gets protective bail from SHC
Abdul Hafeez Sheikh gets protective bail from SHC
Cabinet rejects fresh elections, decides to amend NAB law
Cabinet rejects fresh elections, decides to amend NAB law
ECP reserves disqualification judgement as LHC admits petitions against Hamza
ECP reserves disqualification judgement as LHC admits petitions against Hamza
IHC stops Hanif Abbasi from performing duties as PM's aide
IHC stops Hanif Abbasi from performing duties as PM’s aide
UK investigators close money-laundering probe against Farhan Junejo
UK investigators close money-laundering probe against Farhan Junejo
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.