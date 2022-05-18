No elections until reforms, says Fazl

Jamiat Ulamae Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has said that the election was a “consensual opinion” between the coalition government after introducing electoral reforms in some areas.

Talking to BBC Urdu on Tuesday, the JUI-F chief, who was also heading an alliance of 11 political parties against Imran Khan’s government, said the election process will be finalised through mutual consultation, declining to comment on the duration of electoral reforms.

“Only one and a half years are left and the coalition government cannot expand beyond this period,” he said while commenting on speculation over early elections, adding that the country cannot be sent into a democratic crisis “once again”.

“The former prime minister [Imran Khan] has destroyed all the institutions during his four-year tenure,” he said. “The only question that lies ahead of us is whether we [the coalition government] could bring the country back on track and how long will it take.”

The JUI-F chief termed the economic crisis the biggest problem country is facing which needs to be fixed.

‘Military shouldn’t be discussed in rallies’

When asked about the appointment of the new army chief, Fazl said that he is not of the view that matters related to the appointment of the chief of army staff should be discussed in political gatherings, accusing Imran Khan of creating “differences” between establishment.

