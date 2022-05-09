Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
HOME > News

No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued

Karachi temperature to rise to 40C

Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Met Office has issued a heatwave warning for the upcoming week—Photo: AFP/File

The people of Sindh should prepare for a new and intensified heatwave from May 11. 

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for a new and more intense heatwave for several cities in upper and central Sindh from May 11 to May 16. 

During the heatwave, the temperature is expected to rise to 46C to 48C in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur, and Ghotki.  

The temperatures in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badim, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot would rise to 43C to 45 C. The maximum temperature in Karachi would touch 40C during May 12 to May 14. 

People have been advised to avoid going out and limit the exposure to sun as much as possible. When out, they should cover their head with a cloth or cap and drink sufficient water, added the alert. The heatwave would also affect the crops. 

PDMA has directed the District Disaster Management Authorities to establish heatstroke centres in vulnerable areas. 

Last week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a heatwave warning for most part of the country. 

“[H]igh pressure is likely to grip upper atmosphere from Sunday. Due to this high-pressure day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from Sunday,” according to the Met Department’s advisory.

The daytime temperature would likely remain seven degrees Celsius to nine degrees Celsius above normal temperature in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. 

The temperature in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan would remain six degrees Celsius to eight degrees Celsius above normal. 

Here are some ways to stay cool during the heatwave: 

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest 
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing 
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade 
  • Drink plenty of fluids 
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap) 
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry 

Here are the symptoms of a heat stroke you should watch out for: 

  • Throbbing headache 
  • Dizziness and light-headedness 
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat 
  • Red, hot, and dry skin 
  • Muscle weakness or cramps 
  • Nausea and vomiting 
  • Rapid heartbeat 
  • Rapid, shallow breathing 
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering 
  • Seizures 
  • Unconsciousness 

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital. 

