Street robbers shoot and wound pregnant woman in Karachi

Potholes leave motorists vulnerable to criminals

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Posted: May 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Twenty-two-year-old Savera is five months pregnant. She is battling for her life and that of her unborn child after being shot and wounded by street robbers in New Karachi’s Industrial area, according to her husband.

Poor policing and a road riddled with potholes have robbed Savera and her husband of happiness.

Savera and her husband Ibrar Ahmed were robbed at gunpoint only three days ago at the Do-Minute Chowrangi in the same area. So, on Wednesday night as the coupled returned after an Eid dinner and were confronted by robbers again, Ibrar hit the gas pedal to run away.

The potholed road didn’t allow the vehicle to speed up as robbers fired three bullets. One of them hit Savera in the abdominal region.

Ibrar says Savera has been critically wounded.

Saeed-ur-Rehman, a watchman at a factory in the area, told SAMAA TV that he learned about the incident on Thursday morning when he returned to work. The night watchman told Saeed that he heard two gunshots at around 2:30am.

Police have been trying to retrieve CCTV footage from the factory located next to where Ibrar and Savera fell prey to robbers. The watchmen have refused to hand it over to them so far.

Industrial Area Police officials refuted claims that the absence of police patrols contributed to the tragedy and blamed it on the local administration’s failure to install streetlights in the area.

“Police continue to patrol. There is a possibility that they were at a little distance when the incident happened…. It is the responsibility of the government to install streetlights on the road,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Nadeem Ahmed.

Footage aired by SAMAA TV showed bullet holes in the car’s body and windscreen.

Ibrar and Savera were not only people to be targeted by robbers. People in the area say potholes have left motorists vulnerable to criminals.

