New SBP governor, UAE delegation, fixing car prices

Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced that no extension is being granted to Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir as his three-year tenure expires.

Dr Baqir was appointed as the governor of the central bank by President Arif Alvi on May 4, 2019. He assumed his responsibilities on May 5, 2019.

The government has started for Baqir’s replacement and have reportedly short-listed some names. Those who are being short-listed for the job include senior bureaucrat and Asian Development Bank Executive Director Noor Ahmed.

Another name that is being considered is that of Aurangzaib Khan. He is the President and CEO of Habib Bank Limited – one of the biggest commercial bank of the country.

UAE delegation visits Pakistan

A high-powered United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation visited Pakistan Tuesday to explore opportunities on the economic front after Islamabad sought a multibillion-dollar investment from Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

According to the statement issued from the PM House, the high-level visit during the Eid holidays exhibited the keenness of the UAE to invest in Pakistan.

‘Fixing’ car prices

The government has issued a stern warning to all locally manufactured car assemblers against the recent price hikes.

According to the press release, the engineering board has asked all local manufacturers and assemblers to provide their cost structures and justification for the recent hikes by May 7, 2022.

Which healthy diet to choose after Ramazan

Eidul Fitr is traditionally associated with sweets and sweet dishes, but increasingly people have come to enjoy spicy food on this Eid and there is nothing wrong. But overeating immediately after Ramazan could land you in trouble.

Health experts say sudden overeating can affect gastrointestinal and stomach functions and cause gastroenteritis and acidity.

People with diabetes need to be extra careful. They should change their medication schedule and increase their insulin levels.

