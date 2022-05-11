Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
New CCTV footage of KU suicide bomber surfaces

She was seen entering a hotel

Posted: May 11, 2022
Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A new CCTV footage has emerged of the female attacker who carried out a suicide blast inside the University of Karachi last month, killing four people, including three Chinese teachers. 

In the footage, Shari Baloch could be seen in a private hotel at Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi where he went to meet her husband. 

Shari's two children were also seen in the footage. 

She was carrying a black backpack on her shoulder, which the investigators say was the same backpack in which she carries the explosives inside the university. 

According to The News, the suicide bomber arrived in the hotel to hand over her children to her husband ahead of the suicide attack. 

Four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and three others injured in the suicide blast outside Confucius Institute, a Chinese language teaching institute in the University of Karachi. 

The bomber blew herself up near a van transporting Chinese teachers from their hostel to the institute, both located inside the university. 

The deceased were identified as Huang Guiping, Chen Sai, Ding Mupeng, and Khalid. The wounded Chinese national, identified as Wang Yuqing, and the university guard. 

The law enforcement agencies are yet to arrest Baloch’s husband. 

Karachi University
 
