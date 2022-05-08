Nasreen Jalil set to become Sindh governor

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent they summary for the appointment of Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Nasreen Jalil to the position of Sindh governor.

The prime minister has sent the summary to President Arif Alvi for Jalil’s appointment.

Jali’s was among the five names proposed by the MQM-P for the post of governor. The names of Amir Khan, Amir Chishti, Waseem Akhtar, and Kishwar Zehra were also proposed by the party.

The post has been lying vacant since April 12 when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Imran Ismail resigned.

PTI leaders criticizes the move

The PTI leaders have criticized the move to appoint Jalil to the position. They said Jalil wrote a letter in 2015 to the Indian high commissioner to Pakistan and sought his help in “improving the situation for urban Sindh.”

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in a tweet, said being on bail or expertise in attacking the state institutions are the only qualities required to be a part of the incumbent government.

یوں معلوم ہوتا ہے حکومت کا حصہ بننے کیلئے یا تو ضمانت پر ہونا ضروری ہے اور یا پھر سیکیورٹی اداروں پر رقیق حملے کا ایکسپرٹ ہونا ، ایسے ایسے لوگ ڈھونڈنے جا رہے ہیں کہ الامان الحفیظ #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/IvxcENirnb — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) May 8, 2022

MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari replied to Ismail’s tweet saying former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party members realize these things once they are out of the power.

“Does a letter sent to all the embassies present in Pakistan and to the president, prime minister, army chief and chief justice proves anyone [to be] an Indian agent?” tweeted Subzwari.

سابق وزیر اعظم اور ان کے ساتھیوں کو یہ تمام باتیں حکومت سے فارغ ہونے کے بعد ہی پتہ چلیں ہیں ناں۔ ایک خط جو پاکستان میں موجود تمام سفارتخانوں کے ساتھ ساتھ وزیر اعظم، صدر،آرمی چیف اور چیف جسٹس کو بھی بھیجا گیا کیا وہ کسی کو بھارتی ایجنٹ ثابت کرتا ہے؟ اور آپ کو آج معلوم ہوئی یہ بات؟ https://t.co/K5UggGLc7t pic.twitter.com/ni2E6zmjLi — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) May 8, 2022

PTI’s Farrukh Habib also criticized the government over the appointment, saying Jalil wrote a letter to the Indian high commissioner seeking his help.

Who is Nasreen Jalil

Jalil was born in Lahore in 1944. Her father Zafarul Ahsan was an Indian Civil Service (ICS) officer who was working as Lahore’s Deputy High Commissioner of Lahore at the time of partition.

Jalil has been a MQM-P (then Muttahida Qoumi Movement) member since she joined politics in 1988. She was twice elected as senator, first in 1994, then in 2012 on MQM-P’s ticket.

She served as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights in 1994 and 2012.

In 2005, she was elected to the City Council Karachi and became Deputy Mayor of Karachi. She served at this position till 2010.

Jalil would be Sindh’s second female governor after and Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan who served at the position from 1973 to 1976.

New Punjab governor

Like Sindh, Punjab is also set to get a new governor. On Saturday, PM Sharif sent the summary for the appointment of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Baligh-ur-Rehman as Punjab governor.

The incumbent PunjabGovernor Omer Sarfraz Cheema is on the way out as PM Sharif has resent the ‘advice’ for his removal to President Alvi. The advice would take effect by the next week under the constitution of Pakistan even if the president does not approve it.