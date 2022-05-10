NAB sends out 100 letters seeking details on Farah, husband

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sent out over 100 letters to various government departments, organizations, and banks to seek details on Farah Khan alias Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar.

The move by NAB Lahore is likely to compound problems for the couple, SAMAA TV’s Arshad Ali said.

They face allegations of corruption under the PTI government. The current government claims that Farah Gogi was a “frontperson” of Imran Khan in Punjab, where she received bribes from government officers in exchange for lucrative positions.

Some of the letters have been sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as the accountability body sought records on the companies set up and controlled by Farah Gogi and her husband.

The NAB has also written to the Federal Bureau of Revenue to seek tax records and wealth statements.

The central bank and commercial banks in the country have been asked to provide details on suspicious bank accounts linked to the couple.

The Revenue Office and other departments were expected to provide information on the properties owned by Gogi and Gujjar.

The details about Farah Khan and her husband are being sought under Section 19 of the NAB law, officials say.