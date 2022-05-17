No extension for Javed Iqbal as NAB chief: sources

His tenure is set to expire on June 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The coalition government has decided in principle against extending the tenure of National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal once it ends on June 2, SAMAA TV reported Tuesday.

The government is also mulling over whom to appoint Justice Iqbal’s successor to head the national anti-graft watchdog, SAMAA TV’s Usman Khan reported citing government sources.

If the Senate and National Assembly do not approve and extend the amendment ordinance, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal will no longer be the chairperson, Usman added.

Justice Javed Iqbal was appointed as NAB chairman in October 2017 for a four-year term, which ended last year. Imran Khan’s government, however, decided to allow him to continue in the position until a successor was found and issued an ordinance, which expires next month.