NA passes resolution rejecting Indian-occupied Kashmir delimitation commission report

BJP wants to convert Kashmiri Muslim majority into minority

Posted: May 12, 2022
Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The National Assembly adopted a resolution Thursday categorically rejecting the report of the so-called delimitation commission that seeks to convert Muslim-majority of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a minority.

The resolution was presented by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The delimitation of IIOJK is aimed at disempowering the Kashmiri population and advance the political and electoral objectives of the BJP, the resolution said.

The resolution declared that no façade elections based on a sham delimitation exercise can substitute the legitimacy and indispensability of a free and impartial plebiscite held under the auspicious of the United Nations to enable Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination.

Bilawal Bhutto while addressing the parliament said that despite Kashmir making up the bigger portion of the overall IIOJK population, only one seat has been proposed for it by the commission under the illegal Jammu and Kashmir reorganization act of 2019 as oppose to six additional seats for Jammu.

"The redrawn electoral boundaries of blatantly skewed in favour of the non-Muslim dominated constituencies in the IOJK and have been rejected by the cross-section of political parties of the occupied territories," the minister said.

"These measures are blatant attempt to help the BJP electoral and political objectives in IIOJK and make permanent, the illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019," he added.

"We believe that the whole exercise is illegal and controversial of the relevant UN Security Council resolution, international law and fourth Geneva Convention which imposes certain obligations on occupying forces including not to change the democratic structure of occupied territory."

