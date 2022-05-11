MQM-P leader Amir Khan acquitted in Nine-Zero harboring terrorist case

Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan has been acquitted in a case related to sheltering terrorists at the party’s former headquarters Nine-Zero in Karachi’s Azizabad area.

An anti-terror court on Wednesday acquitted Khan, along with former security in-charge Minhaj Qazi and Raees alias Mama, due to the lack of evidence.

Khan and the other accused had been detained by the Rangers during a late night raid at the party’s headquarters, Nine-Zero on March 11, 2015.

In the subsequent trial, the prosecution argued before the court that the three MQM-P leaders, along with five others had allegedly sheltered terrorists at the party’s headquarters.

However, they failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove beyond doubt that the accused were involved in the criminal act.