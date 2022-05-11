MQM-P hands over its desirable SLGA-2013 draft to PPP

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday handed over the recommended draft of the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) 2013 to the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The 150-page amended draft recommended amendments in SLGA 2013 under Article 140-A of the Constitution. The Supreme Court already directed the Sindh government to amend SLGA-2013 as per Article 140-A.

It wants administrative and financial powers of all civic departments (KMC and DMCs), administration authorities (SBCA, KDA, MDA, LDA and SMPA) and utility boards (Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Karachi Water & Sewerage Board) under the direct control of the mayor.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, the MQM-P leader, Rehan Hashmi, confirmed that the party leadership has prepared its recommendations in terms of bringing change in SLGA-2013. The prepared draft has been sent to the PPP leadership for further proceedings.

The MQM-P has prepared an amended draft under Article 140-A, adding the devolution of powers is a core concern of leadership.

Hashmi said MQM-P filed the petition against SLGA-2013 in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2013 and 2017.

“We want enforcement of Article 140-A in true letter and spirit,” he said. “The top court has also directed the provincial government to make it possible.”

He said the MQM-P is focusing on the delegation of powers for the betterment of Karachi, Hyderabad and urban cities.

“Despite the fact that party is struggling at a critical juncture and facing political victimization due to closure of party offices it is capable to rectify the loopholes,” he added.

Admitting the political crisis, Hashmi said the workers were demoralized, as they have been deprived of equal grounds to perform their political activities.

The PPP sources, on the other hand, have confirmed that MQM-P’s draft regarding amendments in SLGA-2013 has been received.

However, they have made it clear that the amendments are not final yet, the PPP leaders will review the draft sent by MQM-P and after reviewing it will make changes (if required).

“The PPP after consultation with MQM-P will make the draft final and bring it to the floor of assembly for approval,” PPP sources added.

