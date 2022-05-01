Sunday, May 1, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  29
Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Tuesday

Central committee makes formal announcement

Posted: May 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Posted: May 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the head of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, has announced that no verified report on the sighting of Shawwal crescent was received on Sunday from any part of the country and Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3.

The central and regional Ruet-e-Hilal, or moon sighting, committees convened in major cities of Pakistan to spot the Eid crescent on Sunday evening.

The central ruet committee convened under Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Islamabad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. It made a final announced after 9pm.

Earlier, the meetings of Karachi and Lahore based zonal committee reported by 7:40pm that there was no report of moon sighting in either Sindh or Punjab.

Balochistan’s zonal committee also said that no reports of moon sighting were received from eyewitnesses.

The meeting of Peshawar zonal committee was the last to conclude. Qari Abdur Rauf told reporters that the committee had received eight reports of sighting from Sarozai and three from Mardan but they needed to be corroborated according to Sharia rules before being forwarded to the central committee.

An unofficial committee under Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai also convened at Peshawar’s Qasim Ali Khan mosque, but it was still deliberating when Maula Khabir Azad announced the decision of the central committee.

Speaking to reporter before the formal announcement, Maulan Khabir Azad said there were no contacts between the central committee and the one led by Popalzai.

At the formal briefing, he said that Met officials were also consulted and there was no indication that the crescent could be sighted.

Maulana Azad said that in most areas of Pakistan the sky was clear. “From any area of Pakistan any verified report of the sighting of Shawwal moon was not received. Hence, the decision was made with consensus, and Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday,” he said.

Exert and the Met office had on Saturday said that there was little chance of Shawwal moon being sighted on Sunday and Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 will fall on Tuesday.

Referring to the new moon phase, the Met Office Sunday said that the birth of the new moon had happened and the moon’s age was 17 hours on Sunday evening which meant it could not be sighted with binoculars or naked eye.

However, several Pakistanis in North Waziristan district celebrated Eid on Sunday as did millions of Muslim in Afghanistan.

Crescent not sighted in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India

The Eid crescent has not been sighted in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India and Muslims in the three countries will be celebrating Eid on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries will be celebrating Eid on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting
 
