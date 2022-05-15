Sunday, May 15, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  13
Government to not increase petrol prices, announces Miftah

Says current government brought down sugar prices

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has announced that the federal government has no plans to increase the petrol prices.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Ismail said the petrol prices, which were expected to go up today would remain unchanged.

He urged the people not to queue outside petrol pumps.

He blamed the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for wheat and sugar shortage, smuggling of fertilizers and decline in the output of major crops.

