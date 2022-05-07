Met department issues flood warning in KP, Northern Balochistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued floods warning in several parts of the country.

The warning has been issued after South Asian Seasonal Climate Outlook Forum predicted “normal to above normal rainfall” during the monsoon season (June22 to September22) over most parts of the South Asia.

“Geographically, above-normal rainfall is most likely along the foot hills of Himalayas, many areas of northwestern and central parts of the region, and some areas of east and southern parts of the region,” said the forum in its advisory.

Based on this advisory, the Met Office issued the warning and forecasted higher-than-normal monsoon rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Balochistan, South Punjab and Koh-e-Suleman.

Moreover, flash flood warning has also been issued for Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused by rapid melting of glaciers.

The ministry of climate change has ordered the relevant disaster management authorities to make arrangements and take safety precautions.

The Met Office has also predicted a prolonged drought-like situation in Nothern Sindh, Tharparkar and Umerkot.

Met department predicts another heatwave

On Friday, the meteorological department issued a heatwave warning for the upcoming week, with temperatures expected to soar seven to nine degrees Celsius above normal.

The alert has been issued for Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Karachi, northern Balochistan and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The mercury is expected to stay between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius. It might even hit 45 degrees.

In Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Lower Sindh and South Balochistan, the temperature will remain seven to eight degrees Celsius above normal, it added.

The Met Office has warned that rising temperatures could cause severe damage to crops and increase the flow of rivers. During this time, however, energy consumption across the country will increase.