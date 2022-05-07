Saturday, May 7, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  05
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Met department issues flood warning in KP, Northern Balochistan

Excess rainfall during monsoons predicted

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Flood waters rush through a market area as vendors and resident scramble to save their possessions on the outskirts of Peshawar on April 3, 2016. PHOTO: AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued floods warning in several parts of the country. 

The warning has been issued after South Asian Seasonal Climate Outlook Forum predicted “normal to above normal rainfall” during the monsoon season (June22 to September22) over most parts of the South Asia. 

“Geographically, above-normal rainfall is most likely along the foot hills of Himalayas, many areas of northwestern and central parts of the region, and some areas of east and southern parts of the region,” said the forum in its advisory. 

Based on this advisory, the Met Office issued the warning and forecasted higher-than-normal monsoon rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Balochistan, South Punjab and Koh-e-Suleman. 

Moreover, flash flood warning has also been issued for Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused by rapid melting of glaciers. 

The ministry of climate change has ordered the relevant disaster management authorities to make arrangements and take safety precautions. 

The Met Office has also predicted a prolonged drought-like situation in Nothern Sindh, Tharparkar and Umerkot.

Met department predicts another heatwave 

On Friday, the meteorological department issued a heatwave warning for the upcoming week, with temperatures expected to soar seven to nine degrees Celsius above normal. 

The alert has been issued for Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Karachi, northern Balochistan and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. 

The mercury is expected to stay between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius. It might even hit 45 degrees. 

In Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Lower Sindh and South Balochistan, the temperature will remain seven to eight degrees Celsius above normal, it added. 

The Met Office has warned that rising temperatures could cause severe damage to crops and increase the flow of rivers. During this time, however, energy consumption across the country will increase. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
flash floods floods Heatwave Met office
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aleem Khan challenges Imran Khan for TV debate
Aleem Khan challenges Imran Khan for TV debate
Maryam Nawaz: With one appointment Khan's government collapsed
Maryam Nawaz: With one appointment Khan’s government collapsed
Never wanted to appoint Gen Faiz as COAS: Imran Khan
Never wanted to appoint Gen Faiz as COAS: Imran Khan
PML-N MPA Naveed Ali’s father shot dead in Pakpattan
PML-N MPA Naveed Ali’s father shot dead in Pakpattan
Pakistani rupee falls in the interbank market
Pakistani rupee falls in the interbank market
Govt announces new office hours as NAB restores Saturday off
Govt announces new office hours as NAB restores Saturday off
Imran: Sea of people to hit Islamabad after May 20
Imran: Sea of people to hit Islamabad after May 20
Motorway police arrest Mianwali man for hitting Shahbaz Gill’s car
Motorway police arrest Mianwali man for hitting Shahbaz Gill’s car
Health Minister Patel happy to be called ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’
Health Minister Patel happy to be called ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’
Pakistan rejects WHO’s ‘baseless’ report on Covid death estimates
Pakistan rejects WHO’s ‘baseless’ report on Covid death estimates
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.