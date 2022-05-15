Sunday, May 15, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  13
News

Met department forecasts another heatwave after ‘respite’

Temperature hits 50 degrees in Shikarpur

Posted: May 15, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online/ File

The heatwave-like situation persisted across most parts of Pakistan on Sunday with the mercury hitting 50 degrees Celsius in Shikarpur. However, the meteorological department announced that some regions of Sindh were to experience a respite from May 15 (today) to May 17 before another heatwave next week.

On Sunday, the daytime maximum temperatures were recorded in Shikarpur at 50 degrees Celsius. Followed by Bhakkar at 49, and Rahim Yar Khan and Toba Tek Singh at 47.

In Jhelum, Khanpur, Mohenjo-Daro, Khanewal, DG Khan, DI Khan, Turbat, Gujranwala, Jacobabad, and Nawabshah where the temperatures were recorded at 46 degrees.

The temperature in Faisalabad was recorded at 45. Lahore, Sialkot, and Sibbi hit 44 and Gujrat 43.

Karachi which hit 41 degrees earlier in the week enjoyed a respite with a temperature at 35 degrees.

The metrological department Sunday announced that the “heatwave over most parts of Sindh would ease down” from May 15 to May 17 with the daytime maximum temperature likely to range between 45 and 47 degrees in Dadu, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur and between 42 to 44 degrees in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhan, Tharparkar, and Umerkot.

“But heatwave conditions [are] likely to get severe from 18th [of] May onwards,” the met department said.

The met department has recommended the following measure for the government authorities and the general public to avoid the adverse effects of the upcoming heatwave.

  • DMAs must establish heatstroke centers in the vulnerable areas
  • Since heatstroke stabilization camps have been established by PDMA in Sindh, districts officials should coordinate with these centers
  • Ensure the availability of ambulances in the daytime in vulnerable areas
  • Emergency services /fire brigades to remain alert against possible fires and undertake preventative measures against fires where possible
  • Coordinate with concerned departments (NHA, NH&MP, and FWO) for issuing necessary alerts to travelers, especially over long distances to take precautionary measures to avoid over-exposure.
  • People should void outdoor activity, if necessary to go outside, and spend as little time outside as possible.
  • People must stay in air-conditioned/ cool premises, if possible
  • and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing since light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy
  • They should take a sufficient amount of water or liquids during day time
  • They must cover their head with a light cloth /cap while walking in exposed places

