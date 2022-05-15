Met department forecasts another heatwave after ‘respite’

The heatwave-like situation persisted across most parts of Pakistan on Sunday with the mercury hitting 50 degrees Celsius in Shikarpur. However, the meteorological department announced that some regions of Sindh were to experience a respite from May 15 (today) to May 17 before another heatwave next week.

On Sunday, the daytime maximum temperatures were recorded in Shikarpur at 50 degrees Celsius. Followed by Bhakkar at 49, and Rahim Yar Khan and Toba Tek Singh at 47.

In Jhelum, Khanpur, Mohenjo-Daro, Khanewal, DG Khan, DI Khan, Turbat, Gujranwala, Jacobabad, and Nawabshah where the temperatures were recorded at 46 degrees.

The temperature in Faisalabad was recorded at 45. Lahore, Sialkot, and Sibbi hit 44 and Gujrat 43.

Karachi which hit 41 degrees earlier in the week enjoyed a respite with a temperature at 35 degrees.

The metrological department Sunday announced that the “heatwave over most parts of Sindh would ease down” from May 15 to May 17 with the daytime maximum temperature likely to range between 45 and 47 degrees in Dadu, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur and between 42 to 44 degrees in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhan, Tharparkar, and Umerkot.

“But heatwave conditions [are] likely to get severe from 18th [of] May onwards,” the met department said.

The met department has recommended the following measure for the government authorities and the general public to avoid the adverse effects of the upcoming heatwave.