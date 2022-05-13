Mercury hits 41 degrees in Karachi with higher real feel

The temperature in Karachi touched 41 degrees on Friday with the real-feel reported at 43 degrees, SAMAA TV said.

Last week, the Meteorological Department forecast extreme heat in the city from May 8 to May 13, saying that temperature could go up as high as 40 degrees. It said during this period very hot and dry weather was to prevail in the city.

However, Friday proved the hottest day this season in the city, though it was not a heatwave-like situation.

The temperature in Lasbella, located around 100km northwest of Karachi, was recorded at 45.5 degree Celsius on Friday.

Mercury in Hyderabad, Badin, and Nawabshah surpassed 45 degrees, and in Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu and Padidan 47 degrees.

The temperature in Islamabad and several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was recorded above 40 degrees.