Friday, May 13, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  11
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Mercury hits 41 degrees in Karachi with higher real feel

Most regions of the country experience intense heat

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

The temperature in Karachi touched 41 degrees on Friday with the real-feel reported at 43 degrees, SAMAA TV said.

Last week, the Meteorological Department forecast extreme heat in the city from May 8 to May 13, saying that temperature could go up as high as 40 degrees. It said during this period very hot and dry weather was to prevail in the city.

However, Friday proved the hottest day this season in the city, though it was not a heatwave-like situation.

The temperature in Lasbella, located around 100km northwest of Karachi, was recorded at 45.5 degree Celsius on Friday.

Mercury in Hyderabad, Badin, and Nawabshah surpassed 45 degrees, and in Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu and Padidan 47 degrees.

The temperature in Islamabad and several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was recorded above 40 degrees.

FaceBook WhatsApp
weather
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Several PTI cabinet ministers became wealthier while in parliament
Several PTI cabinet ministers became wealthier while in parliament
Explosion in Karachi’s Saddar leaves one dead, several wounded
Explosion in Karachi’s Saddar leaves one dead, several wounded
ISPR reacts to 'imprudent' comments by politicians about Gen Faiz
ISPR reacts to ‘imprudent’ comments by politicians about Gen Faiz
Aleem Khan turns down Hamza Shahbaz’s offer
Aleem Khan turns down Hamza Shahbaz’s offer
Indian couple sues son, daughter-in-law for refusal to procreate
Indian couple sues son, daughter-in-law for refusal to procreate
Court rejects FIA application, orders Shehbaz, Hamza to appear
Court rejects FIA application, orders Shehbaz, Hamza to appear
In this Multan village, cousin marriages destroyed three generations
In this Multan village, cousin marriages destroyed three generations
Bilawal says a minister threatened of martial-law night before no-confidence
Bilawal says a minister threatened of martial-law night before no-confidence
Gujranwala road accident, CNG price jacks up, Deosai road reopens
Gujranwala road accident, CNG price jacks up, Deosai road reopens
Sindh CM wants Sehwan to pay 70% of country's tax
Sindh CM wants Sehwan to pay 70% of country’s tax
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.