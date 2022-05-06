Friday, May 6, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  04
Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: After Gill, Sheikh Rasheed applies for pre-arrest bail

His nephem already in FIA custody

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
As many as 150 FIRS have been registered at different police stations across the country against PTI leaders and others including Sheikh Rasheed over Masjid-e-Nabwi incident. Photo: Online/File

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, former interior minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet, has approached the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench for bail before arrest for his alleged involvement in Masji-e-Nabwi incident.

Last month, several Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti at Prophet’s Mosque.

As many as 150 FIRS have been registered at different police stations across the country against PTI leaders and others including Sheikh Rasheed over the incident. Madina police have also arrested five people for disrespecting the holy mosque.

The cases have been registered under 295-A and 295-B which were added to the penal code around 150 years ago under the British Raj to protect the sanctity of religious places including Hindu temples and Sikh shrines.

Advocate Sardar Razzaq submitted the application on Sheikh Rasheed’s behalf. Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan was supposed to hear the case. He referred the case to Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz.

Earlier this week, PTI leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill had approached the Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail. Gill, who was in the US at the time of filing of petition, feared that he’d be arrested upon his return.

FIA had arrested Sheikh Rasheed’s nephew Rashid Shafiq from the Islamabad International Airport after he arrived from Saudi Arabia.

He had recorded a selfie video at the Masjid-e-Nabwi and endorsed the heckling of federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti by some of the Pakistani pilgrims.

Masjid-e-Nabawi Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

