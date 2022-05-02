Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: PTI challenges blasphemy FIRs against leadership

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the registration of FIRs against its leadership over Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

As many as 150 FIRS have been registered at different police stations across the country against PTI leaders and others over the incident. Madina police have also arrested five people for disrespecting the holy mosque.

The cases have been registered under 295-A and 295-B which were added to the penal code around 150 years ago under the British Raj to protect the sanctity of religious places including Hindu temples and Sikh shrines, the law minister said.

Last week, several Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti at Prophet’s Mosque.

The application has been filed by senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Assistant registrar IHC has confirmed receiving application from the PTI.

In his application, Fawad prayed to the court that he, along with his companions, should be safe from being harassed illegally.

The court should pass an order to bring the registered cases on record, the application said.

On what ground, the cases have been registered, the petitioner asked. Fawad also requested the court to declare any action taken by the FIA and police to be illegal.

Following the submission of the application, the court was opened for immediate hearing of the case. Chief Justice Athar Minallah has arrived at the court. The hearing is expected to start soon.