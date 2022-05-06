Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: Court extends Gill’s protective bail till May 9

The Islamabad High Court extended on Friday protective bail granted to former special assistant to the prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill till May 9.

Gill and other PTI had approached the court challenging the registration of FIRs against PTI leadership over their alleged involvement in the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

The court also ordered to club Gill’s application with that of other leaders. It also granted Gill exemption from appearing at the next hearing.

As many as 150 FIRS have been registered at different police stations across the country against PTI leaders and others over the incident. Madina police have also arrested five people for disrespecting the holy mosque.

The cases have been registered under 295-A and 295-B which were added to the penal code around 150 years ago under the British Raj to protect the sanctity of religious places including Hindu temples and Sikh shrines, the law minister said.

A few days back, several Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti at Prophet’s Mosque.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said if he wants, he could stop Sheikh Rasheed from even stepping out of his home, the PTI counsel said.

On this, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked if Sheikh Rasheed is still an MNA. If his resignation has not been accepted, can Rasheed be arrested without taking approval from the National Assembly speaker, inquired chief justice.

Maryam Nawaz says that Imran Khan is a ‘Fitna’, said PTI counsel. To this CJ Athar Minallah said that there is no decency left in the politics.

There’s seven-member bench verdict that says that there can’t be more than one FIR for a single incident, Advocate Faisal said.

There can’t be so many FIRs for one single incident, he said.

Talking to media after the hearing, Advocate Faisal said they had submitted two petitions, one for protective bail of Shehbaz Gill and other against harassment of PTI leaders.

The court has approved Gill’s protective bail and the FIA has been ordered that Gill should not be treated like Sheikh Rasheed’s nephew Rashid Rafiq, said Advocate Faisal.

The court has stopped the authorities from taking any action till next hearing on May 9.

Chief justice had issued a circular that important cases can be listed for hearing even during holidays, said Faisal. The court was opened to hear the petition despite the Eid holidays.

One should not criticise the court if they don’t receive any relief, he said. Same court gave us the much needed relief today, he said.

He said after the Eid holiday, the PTI will also approach the Supreme Court.

Petitions

The application was filed by senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Assistant registrar IHC has confirmed receiving application from the PTI.

In his application, Fawad prayed to the court that he, along with his companions, should be safe from being harassed illegally.

The court should pass an order to bring the registered cases on record, the application said.

