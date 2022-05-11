Imran Khan left the economy destroyed: Maryam Nawaz

Says Khan has lost his senses after he was ousted

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said the nation should be thankful that Pakistan got rid of the “corrupt and lying” leaders.

Addressing a PML-N rally in Swabi on Wednesday, Maryam lambasted the former premier, Imran Khan, saying when he lost the (prime minister’s) seat he lost his senses as well.

“He [Imran Khan] has been criticizing state institutes and media which he used to say ‘we’re on the same page’ until he was in power,” Maryam said.

The PML-N vice president said Khan has nothing in his bag to talk about in his public speeches after remaining four years in power.

“Conspiracy is just an excuse to conceal his performance as he has not a single project to talk about in rallies,” she added.

Talking about the alleged “conspiracy” against Khan’s ouster, Maryam said when there was nothing left to say about the performance, the former PM used a fake letter.

“There was no conspiracy against you. Your own party members abandoned you.”

‘Pakistan is on ventilator’

Maryam further said that the ruling PML-N cannot fix Pakistan’s problems cannot be fixed in a few months, adding that the political and economic mess created by the PTI-led government requires years.

Asking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to choose wisely in the next elections, the PML-N vice president claimed “PML-N will form the government in KP” in the next tenure.

The PML-N leader raised several questions on PTI’s economic policies during power saying that he left the economy destroyed.

“We were of the view that Pakistan is in the ICU but after staying in power for over a month we realized that country is on a ventilator taking its last breaths,” she said. “It is because of Imran Khan’s bad governance and poor policies.”

She said it was “very necessary” to throw him (Khan) out of the government because he was “hollowing out” Pakistan.

