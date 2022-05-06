Maryam Nawaz: With one appointment Khan’s government collapsed

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has claimed that Imran Khan was being propped up by a single officer and with the officer’s appointment away from the power corridors Khan’s government “collapsed with a bang.”

Maryam Nawaz addressed a public rally in Fatah Jang near Islamabad on Friday.

She said that the truth about the PTI government was uttered by Imran Khan himself in a podcast.

Maryam Nawaz began by saying that Imran Khan was hurt less at his removal and more at the fact that Shehbaz Sharif had become the prime minister.

He must learn to live with this pain, she said.

Maryam said that Imran would not be able to return as prime minister in the remainder of his life.

The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan used to arrive at office by 1pm and return to his Bani Gala residence by 4pm when he was in power, while Shehbaz Sharif begins his day after the Fajr prayers.

She said that after Shehbaz Sharif came to power the flour prices had been reduced and electricity loadshedding had ended.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that on the one hand Imran Khan made claims about a ‘foreign conspiracy’ and on the other hand said that he learnt about the then opposition’s plan to remove him in July and that he prayed for the opposition to move a no-confidence motion. Khan has lost his marbles, she said.

‘He was your hands and crutches’

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan had uttered the truth on Thursday in an podcast by saying that “the person who was propping up his government, he was an intelligence officer, he [Imran] did not want him to be posted elsewhere.”

Without naming the officer, Maryam said that Imran Khan claimed that the officer was his eyes and ears. “He was not your eyes or ears, he was your hands that you used for holding your political opponents by their necks,” she said.

“Listen people of Fatah Jang! With a single appointment, his eyes and ears were lost. He became deaf, dumb, and blind. Those were not eyes or ears, those were crutches that supported his government. The day he became Faizless, his government collapsed with a bang.”

Gogi Bachao march

Taking a dig at Imran Khan’s call for long march on Islamabad, Maryam Nawaz said that it was not a freedom march but a “Gogi Bachao” march.

She then posed several rhetorical questions before the crowd about Farah Khan alias Farah Gogo, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Maryam said that Farah Khan’s other name was Imran Khan as she was his frontperson.

She said that when Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan faced allegations of ill-gotten wealth, Imran never came out to defend her, but now he had come in the open to defend Farah Khan.

Maryam also challenged Imran Khan’s claims that Farah Khan had made money from her business in the past four years, saying that when people found it hard to earn even a sustenance, how Farah was able to earn big money.

If Farah Khan’s business was so successful, why did she flee Pakistan hurriedly, Maryam asked.

She said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had already announced that Farah Khan would be traced wherever she was and brought back to Pakistan.

‘Imran demanded another vehicle’

She asked the crowd if they knew who was “Tosha Khan” and then said that Imran Khan ‘robbed’ the Toshakhana (state gift repository) as he misled people with his langarkhanas.

Imran Khan took away an armored BMW worth RS150 million with him, she said.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that after Khan was ousted, he requested that he be provided with a V8 vehicle saying that the BMW he took with him had broken down and when the request was declined he demanded Rs250,000 for the repairs of the BMW.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan knew that a ruling was expected in the foreign funding case and this was reason that he was asking the chief election commissioner to step down.

She also accused Imran Khan of orchestrating the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident and said that Sheikh Rasheed’s nephew was hiding his phone because he knew it was a crucial piece of evidence and may prove the link with Bani Gala.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s call for a long march on Islamabad, she said it was a ‘fitna’ (insurrection) and questioned whether people of Pakistan were destined to face such fitnas.

Earlier, the PML-N leader left her Jati Umara residence in Lahore Friday afternoon to travel to the federal capital. She first arrived in Islamabad and then went to Fatah Jang, SAMAA TV reported Friday evening.

Fatah Jang, located 46km from Islamabad, falls in the Attock district.

PML-N’s local leaders had prepared the venue by Friday afternoon for the rally, but summer heat delayed the event.

The ruling party has decided to hold a host of public gatherings to counter the ‘foreign conspiracy’ narrative by the ousted prime minister, Imran Khan, who is also holding a series of rallies across the country.

PML-N will hold another rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla on Saturday.

In a last-minute change, the party decided that the Shangla rally would be addressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and not Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam would address another rally in Swabi on Wednesday, May 11.