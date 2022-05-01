Sunday, May 1, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  29
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Farah Gogi was Imran’s frontperson in Punjab, says Marriyum

Information minister responds to Khan's whitepaper, questions corruption mantra

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has responded to Imran Khan’s whitepaper against the current government, saying if Khan’s mantra of corruption was true why did he fail to prove any charges against opposition leaders in his three and a half years of rule.

Aurangzeb said that not only corruption charges could not be proved in Pakistani courts but also the UK’s National Crimes Agency had concluded that Sharifs were not involved in money-laundering.

She said the PTI government sent Anti Narcotics Force after Rana Sanaullah and submitted fake documents before the court. Imran khan instructed FIA director-general to make cases against Khawaja Asif, she said. 

The federal minister said that Imran Khan’s political career was riddled with lies and he had repeated the same old and “worn out” allegations on Sunday.

Marriyum addressed a press conference shortly after Khan spoke and defended the exorbitant increase in Farah Khan’s wealth.

She said Farah Khan alias Gogi’s wealth could be traced back to Bani Gala, Khan’s residence, as she was his frontperson in Punjab. Imran Khan appointed Buzdar as Punjab’s chief minister to get bribes for transfer and posting, the information minister claimed.

“The Assets Recovery Unit [under Shehzad Akbar] was asset making unit. Where is Shehzad Akbar now?,” she said adding that every plan laid out by Akbar was meant to plunder wealth.

Marriyum said that not only did Khan sell state gifts from Toshakhana (gift repository) but also took away a government vehicle of Rs150 million worth.

She also claimed that Imran khan received a pistol as gift from a foreign country and it was not declared with the Toshakhana, hence it was “smuggled” to Pakistan.

Comparing this with the charges against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Marriyum said that Nawaz was ousted from power on the basis of Iqama.

In 2017, Nawaz was disqualified for a lifetime after Supreme Court ruled that a UAE iqama — or work visa — made him entitled to receive a salary, while he was still the prime minister and had not declared that income.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan’s call for a long march on Islamabad at the end of May marked the demise of his politics.

She said Khan damaged Pakistan’s relations with all Muslim countries during his rule and now he had used Masjid-e-Nabwi for his politics. The entire planning was done because of Khan, she said.

The information minister said that the new government had put the country on the path of development and in the first phase it ensured fuel for power plants and now it is getting LNG for the country on May 7.

The government had instructed the officials to ensure “zero load-shedding” during Eid days, she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Eid crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Eid crescent not sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Tuesday
Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Tuesday
PML-N govt considering suspending Nawaz Sharif’s sentence: Rana Sanaullah
PML-N govt considering suspending Nawaz Sharif’s sentence: Rana Sanaullah
Massive fire at Nowshera terminal destroys 20 tankers
Massive fire at Nowshera terminal destroys 20 tankers
'Daru wich pyar' pop singer Taz passes away
‘Daru wich pyar’ pop singer Taz passes away
FIA detains PTI MNA Rashid Shafiq over Masjid-e-Nabawi incident
FIA detains PTI MNA Rashid Shafiq over Masjid-e-Nabawi incident
Punjab Governor Cheema gets another ten days in office
Punjab Governor Cheema gets another ten days in office
Imran defends exorbitant increase in Farah's wealth, credits PTI's policies
Imran defends exorbitant increase in Farah’s wealth, credits PTI’s policies
Imran Khan visits Islamabad market, ailing MPA
Imran Khan visits Islamabad market, ailing MPA
PM Shehbaz to visit UAE after talks with Saudi crown...
PM Shehbaz to visit UAE after talks with Saudi crown prince
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.