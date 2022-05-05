Marriyum, Fawad spare over inflation, Saudi aid package

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and her predecessor under the PTI rule, Fawad Chaudhry, have made claims and counterclaims over inflation and the Saudi aid package for Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry Thursday morning fired a tweet claiming that inflation in the country had reached a three-year high and that utility stores had been virtually closed.

He also said that the government’s hopes to receive cash inflows from Saudi Arabia and UAE had been dashed. Its policy on fuel prices in not clear so far and the government is running without anyone in the driving seat, he said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb responded by first referring to Farah Khan alias Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

She claimed that the PTI claims were meant to rescue Gogi, who faces charges of taking bribes for the transfer and posting of senior administrative and police officials when the province was ruled by Usman Buzdar.

Marriyum said that “economic terrorists” who laid economic landmines were raising hue and crying after “robbing” the country for four years.

“Inflation in the country is at an all time high because of Imran Khan’s incompetence and looting. A ruined economy, unemployment and the worst inflation is due to Imran’s corruption and looting. The price of ghee, medicine, fertilizer remained at the highest level in history” under Khan, she said.

یہ بیرونِ ملک سازش کا رونا نہیں یہ گوگی بچاؤ کا ماتم ہے معاشی دہشت گرد اور معاشی بارودی سرنگیں بجھانے والے آج اپنی نالائقی نااہلی اور لوٹ مار کا ماتم کر رہے ہیں سازشی ٹولے نے چار سال ملک کو لوٹا اور عوام کے خلاف سازش کی#گوگی_بچاؤ_تحریک https://t.co/Ag0vncFWuT — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 5, 2022

“Today, brotherly countries Saudi Arabia and UAE are forging business partnerships for the development of the country, while Imran sahib went door to door with his begging bowel but in vain,” she said.

Marriyum also claimed that fuel prices went up due to Imran Khan.

She also said that people were getting flour, ghee, and sugar at cheaper rates as the country was no longer under preyed by “cartels and mafias.”

The information minister also said that Imran Khan should let people celebrate the Eid without ruining it with, what she called, his “lies.”