Marriyum Aurangzeb condemns PTI for threatening Christian community in Sialkot

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned the PTI for threatening the Christian community in Sialkot which refused to allow the party to hold a political rally at one of their ground linked to a church.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Marriyum said the PTI was offered a gymnasium and a playground to hold rally but since the party has a tradition of “hooliganism” it pressed on for holding the rally at the church’s ground.

The issue was not between the PTI and the government but between the PTI and the Christian community because in Sialkot’s history never a political activity has been held at the church’s ground, she said.

She said that local authorities encouraged the PTI to hold talks with the Christian community, but the PTI resorted to heavy-handedness and after that the Christian community protested.

She claimed that Imran Khan threatened the people by announcing that he was coming to hold the rally.

The minister said that no one had stopped Imran Khan from the rally, but threatening language would not be tolerated.

She said that PTI’s press conference, held in response of Christian community’s protest, was a pack of lies and the PTI leaders failed to respect the rights of the minority community.

She said that it was the responsibility of the government to protect the rights of the Christian community.

She said that no one was stopping the PTI from marching on Islamabad but taking out a ‘bloodied long march’ — as it was announced by the PTI — was not a democratic right.

Stopping a bloodied march is the responsibility of Rana Sanuallah as interior minister, she said.

Wrongful use of helicopter

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan was using the helicopter owned by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for his political rallies where he used abusive language against the judiciary and other state institutions.

She referred to the ‘helicopter case’ dating back to 2018 against Imran Khan when he was charged with using the KP government’s helicopter illegally.

Marriyum said that Khan’s current use of KP government helicopter was a repeat of his past misuse, while Khan during his tenure had suppressed the earlier helicopter case by abolishing the accountability commission in the province.

Minister challenges Imran Khan on inflation

Marriyum Aurangzeb called out Imran Khan for ‘lies’ about inflation in the country and said that the former prime minister was raising questions about the current government’s four weeks while he refused to answer for his four years.

She held Imran Khan responsible for economic catastrophe and the US dollar’s unprecedented flight against rupees.

The information minister presented a detailed comparison of the inflation rates under the Khan government and the previous PML-N government led by Nawaz Sharif (2013-2018).

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that when Nawaz Sharif was removed from power on the account of holding an Iqama, and not corruption, the US dollar was valued at Rs105 and when Imran Khan left it was at Rs189.

Under the previous PML-N government inflation rate was at 3.9% and food inflation at 2.3% but when Imran Khan left inflation was at 13% and food inflation at 15%, she said.

She said that the data she was presenting was official and from government docutments.

The minister said when the previous PML-N government completed its term flour and sugar were being exported and today when the PTI has left the two commodities are being imported.

She said that from 1947 to 2018 the total debt of Pakistan stood at Rs25,000 billion, but in the three and a half years of Imran Khan, excluding the last three months, it ballooned to Rs43,000 billion.