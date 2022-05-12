Construction of Malir Expressway challenged before environmental tribunal

The construction of Karachi’s Malir Expressway (MEX) has been challenged before the Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal on the account of hazards posed to the environment by the planned 39kms highway, which would link to upscale regions of the city.

On Thursday, a petition was filed before the tribunal against the construction of MEX by Kazim Hussain Mahesar, an advocate of the Sindh High Court.

The appellants are Abdul Qayoom, the owner of agricultural lands that fall on the route of the Malir Expressway, and Ahmad Shabbar, who represents an NGO, Pakistan Maholiyaati Tahafuz Movement.

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) and Malir Expressway Limited have been made respondents in the petition.

It is prayed in the petition that the impugned approval of the Malir Expressway Project be declared “unlawful.”

The appeal states that the approval was granted without consultation and a decision on the comments filed by the appellants at a public hearing.

It stated that the grant of impugned approval was given without consultation of advisory committees, which is a sheer violation of Section 5(6) of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act-2014.

Mahesar said EIA approval of the project without redressing the issues of the locals violated Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.

The petition stated that the EIA approval of the project is in violation of the principles set by the environmental tribunal in 2020, in which it was stated that the environmental approval can only be granted and signed by the director general SEPA.

In the case of the eMalir Expressway project, the impugned approval was granted and signed by a “deputy director” who has no authority under the law to approve or sign any EIA approval.

Mahesar highlighted that the EIA public notices were submitted by “Malir Expressway Private Limited”, but the approval was granted to “Malir Expressway Limited”.

“Under the Companies Act 2017, a private limited company and a company limited by shares or guarantee are distinct legal persons having different rights and liabilities,” the petition stated.

It stated that the granted impugned approval is in complete disregard to the mandatory provision of SEPA Act 2014, particularly of section 31 (3).

The section requires SEPA to consider comments received from the public and communicate decisions taken on the comments to the person who has furnished the said comments.

Mahesar told SAMAA Digital that the petition against the construction of the Malir Expressway has been filed under Section 27 of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 and that the respondents had already been served notices.

“The case hearing is expected on May 19 or 26, though we would prefer a hearing on May 19,” he said.

The lawyer said that the appellants will move to Sindh High Court at a later stage, as filing the case with the Environmental Protection Tribunal is the first step in seeking a remedy.

Earlier on May 7, various NGOs held a press conference at Karachi Press Club and indicated that they would adopt legal options for stopping MEX construction.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.