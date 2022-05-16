LHC orders against Chung rape case trial by anti-terrorism court

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday ordered to move the trial of the Chung rape case from an anti-terrorism court to an ordinary court.

On August 22, 2021, a woman and her daughter were allegedly gang-raped by a rickshaw driver Umar Farooq and his accomplice Mansab Ali on the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Avenue.

A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Baqir Najfi admitted the review petition filed by Ali against the anti-terrorism court’s verdict of March 2022.

The said court dismissed Ali’s application to transfer the case to an ordinary court.

In its verdict, the anti-terrorism court noted the accused “extended the threats of dire consequences and compelled both ladies on gun point for sexual intercourse with them.”

The anti-terrorism court judge observed that the accused demanded ransom from the victims and upon their failure, put them in illegal confinement and committed rape.

However, the LHC, in its verdict said, no demand for ransom was made by the accused.

If the interpretation of the event by the judge of the anti-terrorism court were accepted, the clauses of abduction and ransom would be made part of every rape case, said the LHC.

According to the contents of the FIR, this was not the case of abduction or ransom demand, the LHC verdict notes.

The case

On March 8, 2021, the woman and her 15-year-old daughter arrived at Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Baig bus station from Vehari. She took an auto rickshaw to go to her sister’s house.

The driver, however, took another route and stopped the rickshaw near LDA Avenue. His accomplice, another rickshaw driver, came to the site and they gang-raped the woman and her daughter.

An FIR was registered under sections 365-A, 392, 376(ii), 376(iii) PPC & 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the Chung police station in August 2021.

The police records showed one of the rickshaw drivers had been named in two other rape cases as well.