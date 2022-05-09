Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
LHC larger-bench to hear appeal against CM Hamza Shahbaz oath

PTI challenged decision to nominate NA speaker to administer oath

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administrating oath of the office of the Chief Minister Punjab to PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz. Photo courtesy: twitter.com/HamzaSS/

Lahore High Court has formed a five-member larger-bench to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s petitions against the LHC’s single bench verdict ordering National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf to administer oath of the CM office to Hamza Shahbaz.

Decision by a single bench to nominate Ashraf and subsequent administration of the oath, ended the weeks-long political impasse that had gripped the province since the election of Hamza as Shahbaz as Punjab chief minister.

Hamza had approached the court to seek the administration of oath to him by “a person nominated by the court” as, he said, President Alvi and Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema had adopted a “defiant attitude” in response to earlier court orders.

Following Hamza’s oath, Punjab Governor said he will not grant permission for the notifying the “unconstitutional appointment of chief minister.”

The PTI lawmakers, who were against the appointment of Hamza Shahbaz, filed an intra-court appeal against Justice Jawad Hassan’s 29th April verdict.

The two-member LHC bench hearing the appeal had requested LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti to form a larger-bench to decide the appeal before issuing notices to Attorney General Pakistan and Advocate General Punjab.

The bench will be headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan. Other included in the bench are: Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Justice Shehran Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Sajid ehmood Bhatti and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

The date for the hearing is yet to be announced.

