KU teachers express grief over Karachi blast targeting Chinese teachers

The faculty of the University of Karachi have written a condolence letter to, expressing condolence over the death of three Chinese teachers in a bomb blast last month.

Karachi University Teachers’ Society (KUTS) Secretary Dr Mohsin Ali wrote to the Sichuan Normal University, the employer of the deceased Chinese teachers Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng and Chen Sai.

“The entire faculty and the students at the University of Karachi are in shock and grief over the brutal attack on their respected colleagues,” read the letter addressed to the Sichuan National University President.

The letter expressed “heartfelt sympathies” to the students and teachers of the Sichuan National University and the deceased teachers’ family.

Teachers’ last rite performed

The last rites of the deceased teachers were performed at a cremation ground in Karachi’s Golimar area Sunday.

It was attended by Sindh government officials, Chinese envoy and Chinese consulate’s staff.

A Sindh Police contingent presented guard of honour to the deceased.

The Chinese teachers were among four people killed in a suicide blast April 26 carried out by a female bomber inside the University of Karachi.

The bomber blew herself up near a van transporting Chinese teachers from their hostel to the Confucius Institute, both located inside the University of Karachi.

The deceased were working at the Confucius Institute, a Chinese language teaching institute at the University of Karachi.