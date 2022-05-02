KP, parts of Balochistan celebrate Eid day before others

Rest of the country will mark Eid on May 3

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Eidul Fitr prayers were offered in various mosques and Eidgah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Special prayers were offered on the occasion for the integrity, prosperity and progress of the country.

The main Eidul Fitr gathering in Peshawar was held at the Central Eidgah on Charsadda Road while Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and members of the provincial cabinet offered Eid prayers at the Governor House.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated in all the cities of the province including Bannu, Nowshera, Swabi, Tank, Mardan.

Eid prayers were also offered in all the areas of South Waziristan.

People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have traditionally celebrated Eidul Fitr a day before rest of the country.

In 2019, when the PTI was in power both in the center and in the KP, the provincial government endorsed Mufti Popalzai’s announcement and decided to celebrate Eidul-Fitr a day before the rest of the country.

In 2020 and 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated Eidul Fitr on the same day the rest of the country did. It was seen as a major break from the past.

Balochistan

Despite no official announcement from the provincial government, Eidul Fitr is being celebrated in Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah. Eid prayers were also held in Zhob, Musakhel, Kohlu and Barkhan.

Bohri community celebrates Eid

The Bohri community in Pakistan is also celebrating Eidul Fitr today.

Eid prayers were offered at Bohri Jamaat Khana in Saddar, Karachi. Later the Bohri community exchanged the Eid wishes with each other.

On this occasion, strict security arrangements were made around Bohri Jamaat Khana and the road leading to Bohri Jamaat Khana was closed for traffic.