KP govt, Mufti Popalzai announce Eid on Monday

The PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced that the Shawwal moon was sighted at multiple locations in the province on Sunday and that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, May 2.

A similar announcement was made by Mufti Shahabuddin Poplazai who led an unofficial meeting of a moon-sighting committee at Qasim Khan Masjid.

The development came an hour and a half after Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the head of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that no verified report on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent was received on Sunday from any part of the country and Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3.

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information Barrister Saif said that a total of 130 reports of moon sightings were received from across the province and the government had decided to celebrate the Eid on Monday.

The decision in another installments in KP’s tradition of celebrating Eid a day before the rest of the country.

On Sunday, Mufti Popalzai led committee was still deliberating when Maula Khabir Azad announced the decision of the central committee.

Mufti Poplazi made his announcement at around 10pm while the statement from Barrister Saif came at around 10:30pm.

Earier several people in North Waziristan district celebrated Eid on Sunday as did millions of Muslim in Afghanistan.

Multiple Eids

People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have traditionally celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr a day ahead.

In 2019, when the PTI was in power both in center and in KP, the provincial government endorsed Mufti Popalzai’s announcement and decided to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr a day before the rest of the country.

In 2020 and 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on the same day the rest of the country did. It was seen a major break with the past.