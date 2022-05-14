Saturday, May 14, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  12
HOME > News

Kocha-e-Risaldar attack mastermind among two terrorists killed in joint operation

Operation was conduction in the outskirts of Peshawar

Posted: May 14, 2022
Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Two terrorists involved in the attack on Peshawar’s Imambargah Kocha Risaldar have been killed in anti-terrorist operation in Peshawar.

In March this year, a suicide blast inside the Jamia Masjid Kocha Risaldar near Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazar killed more than 60 people and wounded around 200.

Prayer leader Imam Irshad Khalili and two police officers were among the dead.

The bomber exploded his explosive vest inside an imambargah (shia mosque) during Friday prayers. CCTV footage showed that the attacker first shot people, including policemen guarding the worship place, and then blew himself up in the main prayer hall.

The bombers and his handlers used 5kg explosives and ball bearings in the suicide vest to maximize casualties.

Police, Counter Terrorism Department along with other security forces conducted a joint operation in the jurisdiction of Pishtakhara Police Station in Peshawar. The operation was conducted on the information of the presence of two terrorists.

Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the law enforcers.

One of the terrorists was identified as Hassan Shah, a member of a banned outfit. It is believed that he was the mastermind of Kocha Risaldar blast. Shah had planned the blast and brought the suicide attacker to the spot.

Arms and ammunitions were also recovered during the raid.

