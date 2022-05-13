Khurshid Shah says current govt to decide on next COAS

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Federal Minister for Water Resources Khurshid Shah has said that the decision on the appointment of the next chief of army staff (COAS) would be made by the current government.

Speaking to Urdu News, he said the current COAS Gen Bajwa is set to retire in November and usually the decision on the new COAS is made two months before the retirement date of the outgoing chief. Hence, the decision would be made under the current government, he said.

“Whatever decision about new COAS is, it will be made by the present government,” he said.

Khurshid Shah’s statement came a day after Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military, urged politicians to refrain from commenting about military officials, including the appointment of the next army chief.

The PPP leader also said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had not yet started the consultation process on the appointment of a new COAS and that it was likely to begin after June.

“It is prerogative of the prime minister whatever decision he makes. The prime minister will consult his allies, but he is the one to make decision.”

The minister said that the next general elections should be held by November or December after reversing the electoral laws passed by the PTI government.

Khurshid Shah said that the discussion on elections should be limited to politicians and the establishment should only be approached to discuss issues related to security for the polling.

The PPP leader said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was completely independent and Imran Khan should be praised for appointing an independent chief election commissioner, but the former prime minister is “unfortunately discrediting his own credit.”

He took a jibe at Imran Khan for his diatribes against the establishment at his public rallies. “Imran Khan first scares [others] and the gets scared himself.”

Shah said that he did not have inner knowledge of PML-N meetings in London as it was the party’s internal issue.