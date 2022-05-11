Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
HOME > News

Khurshid Shah calls for early elections to avert crisis

Fear Pakistan could face Sri Lanka like situation

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Federal Minister for Water Resources Khurshid Shah has expressed fears that Pakistan could face a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka, were financial meltdown led to unrest.

In an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV, Khursheed Shah called for early elections to avert a Sri Lanka like crisis.

He said what was happening in Pakistan was not good. “We should make necessary amendments in the election laws and go to the polls by November, December or January in any case,” he said.

His statement came shortly before Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the government may call fresh elections before November.

The federal minister revealed that the main point of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London would be early elections.

He said that there is no doubt that Imran Khan was propped into power by “the institutions” and now he was selling the narrative of “an imported government” but he had no program for his political future.

Imran Khan cannot become a hero by holding rallies, where many people are mere spectators, he said.

The federal minister said that Imran Khan had amended the election laws and if he were allowed to complete his five-year term, the country could have suffered major damages.

Khurshid Shah
 
