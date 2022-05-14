Khawaja Asif: PML-N ‘protects, appreciates’ PTI’s right to hold rallies

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the PML-N ‘protects and appreciates’ the PTI’s right to hold rallies and believes that political rallies should be held in the country.

Speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV’s Naveed Chaudhry in London on Saturday, the minister said that there was no reason for him to stop PTI’s rally in Sialkot.

He said that the ground where PTI wanted to hold the gathering was a 118 years old religious place of the Christian community, who had protested against the planned event.

“We protect and appreciate the PTI right to hold public rallies,” he said.

The minister said that the Christian community had filed a petition in the court and the Sialkot deputy commissioner was instructed by the high court and made a decision in view of the court orders.

“I am in London and have nothing to do with it. It was the Christian community’s protest,” he said.

In response to a question about the federal budget, the defence minister said that the PMLN-led government was facing many difficulties in preparing the budget as it wanted to ensure relief for the people.

The minister said that Miftah Ismail was holding talks with the IMF and the government would see “what suits us.”

He said that Imran Khan left the economy in ruins in four years of his rule and now he was using strong language against every institution of the country “right left and center.”

“If they have become neutral for the first time in 75 years Imran is hurt because he cannot run the government without crutches,” he said.

Asif said that the reports that some leaders in the PML-N favored early elections and others opposed it were mere ‘journalistic speculations’.

He again said that PML-N was not in favor of arrests as it was not healthy for the country.