Karachi University bombing: Investigators release sketch of suspected facilitator

Investigators probing the Karachi University bombing have prepared a sketch of the woman who acted as a facilitator or last-minute handler for the female suicide bomber.

The suicide bomber, identified as Shaari Baloch by the banned outfit that claimed the responsibility, had spoken to a woman outside the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi shortly before she blew herself up near a van carrying Chinese teachers.

Investigators now say the suspected facilitator had not only had a brief exchange with Shaari Baloch but also asked a car owner for the lift and some money.

After releasing the sketch, the investigators have asked people to help identify the woman.

They, however, would not rule out the possibility that the meeting between the alleged facilitator and the bomber was a mere coincidence as it was common for people to approach perfect strangers to ask for directions.

Hence, the police officials say that the suspect or her relatives may appear before the investigation agencies.

The suicide bombing on April 26 killed three Chinese nationals, who taught at the Confucius Institute located inside the University of Karachi, and their Pakistani driver.

The terrorist attack was condemned by the United Nation Security Council and several countries including the United States.