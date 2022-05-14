Karachi to revamp its garbage transfer stations with WB assistance

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) is planning to revamp garbage transfer stations (GTS) in Karachi under Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Project, funded by the World Bank.

The environmental and social impact assessment, too, will be conducted under the program.

This was revealed by SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Ahmed Channa while talking to SAMAA Digital.

Channa says preparations of environmental and social management plans for the construction of a new landfill site and revamping of GTS in Karachi are also included in the WB plan.

He said that the Board is keeping social and environmental aspects in mind while dealing with Karachi garbage operations.

“Our first priority is to set up proper GTS sites from where Karachi garbage is transferred to landfill sites (LFS),” he added.

What GTS is meant for

A GTS is a place where garbage from a district is accumulated for transportation to the LFS.

There are six GTS in Karachi. They are established at the district level, but they are not managed properly.

The front-end collection of garbage from the roads, streets, and houses is transported to GTS.

From GTS, this garbage is transferred to the landfill site. That is why these sites are called “garbage transfer stations”.

Karachi GTS sites are located at the following locations:

Central District, at Dinga Morr in Gulberg Town

East District, at Sohrab Goth

West District, at Gutter Baghicha in SITE Town

South District, at ‘Dhobi Gath’ in Lyari Town

Korangi District, near Imtiaz Store

Malir District, Sharafi Goth in Landhi Town

GTS create issues

However, the GTSs located in districts have created various issues. They are not properly managed, human settlements exist in and around most of the garbage transfer stations and most of them are without boundary walls.

The SSWMB managing director said that the up-gradation process of GTS in Karachi is already being delayed. The Board with the assistance of the World Bank is implementing to uplift the GTS sites, he said.

He said the process of revamping the GTS will begin by December this year.

“A period of one year is required for the up-gradation and the total construction work is to be completed by January 2024,” he added.

Channa said that the World Bank has shown its concern over GTS near the Imtiaz store, a well-known departmental store.

“We will have to find out an engineering solution to the issue as we don’t have extra land in Karachi to establish new GTS sites,” he added.

The SSWMB managing director accepted the fact that there are big human settlements in and around most of the GTS and said that this was the reason that the Board under SWEEP is going to implement the revamping of these sites.

The GTS sites were allocated at a time when these areas were not densely populated.

The teams have already surveyed these GTS sites and listened to the issues of the locals, who are living around these sites.

The garbage transfer stations are to be constructed with proper boundary walls and re-inforced concrete cement (RCC) platforms are to be established, automatic machines for sorting out garbage would be installed and big trolleys and tractors would be arranged for transferring garbage.

He said proper packing of the garbage through automatic machines would be performed at GTS, so that garbage-carrying vehicles transfer it safely to the landfill sites.

The SSWMB managing director said that the entire project cost is Rs3.5billion, which is approved and funded by World Bank. Turkish companies would take part in revamping Karachi GTS sites, he said.

